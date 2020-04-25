CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An underwater camera discovered on a Texas beach contains hundreds of beautiful photos of a couple scuba diving. But their identity is a mystery.

Mike Ley found the camera and now he’s on a mission to return it to its owners.

Ley was beachcombing on Burner Beach in Corpus Christi last month when he spotted it.

“After cleaning all the barnacles off and opening the waterproof case I found the camera in mint condition,” Ley posted on the Bolivar Beachcombers Facebook page. “It contains over 260 very clear underwater photos.”

Ley posted a few of the photos on several Facebook pages -- including Corpus dive shops -- with hopes someone will recognize the man and woman.

The metadata shows the photos were taken on November 14, 2019.

A couple of commenters noticed there’s a Canadian flag on the woman’s oxygen tank.

If you recognize them, please email web@khou.com or send a private message to .Mike Ley.

