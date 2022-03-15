Local Longview dance team will perform at a New Orleans Pelicans game

The Sensational Prancerettes will perform at the New Orleans Pelicans game March 15.

LONGVIEW, Texas — One Longview majorette dance team is gearing up for the big stage: an NBA basketball game.

This time last year, The Sensational Prancerettes were heading to Baton 0Rouge, LA, for a dance competition when things took a turn for the worse:

Keshauna Willis, Head Coach and Owner of The Dancing Den says when the team arrived, "we realized it was a scam."

After thousands of dollars spent and over four hours of traveling, the team decided to make the most of the situation by putting on a showcase for the parents along with two other competitive dance teams.

That showcase went viral on Facebook– garnering the attention of the New Orleans Pelicans basketball team– where they're set us to perform before tip-off tonight.

Llyna Flowe, dancer, said she's "nervous and excited" for their performance.

"very excited for the girls," Cinai Williams, parent, said. "I know sometimes they're talent goes unnoticed but this time we shined when we needed to and the right person saw what needed to be seen."

After fundraisers and endless practices, the time to take center court in front of thousands of fans is now.