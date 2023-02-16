Road to Recovery: Cooper Reid's family opens up about his brain injury, next steps

Cooper Reid's family opened their doors to CBS19, sharing how much it meant to have the outpouring support from their community.

TROUP, Texas — More than 5 months after Troup High School junior Cooper Reid suffered a severe brain injury, his family is celebrating a major milestone, he is back home.

For the first time since the traumatic accident, his family opened up to CBS19 about his life-changing diagnosis, his surgeries, and what's next.

"It's been the hardest five months in our lives," his mother Susanne Reid said.

Sitting on the couch surrounded by her closest family members, Susanne Reid recalled how difficult the last five months have been for them.

"It was the last play of the game," Cooper's dad Terry Reid said. " I looked down there, and I saw somebody laying on the field, and I said, I think that's Cooper.

Terry Reid said everything else happened fast. He saw some of his teammates try to help him up, then Cooper took about five steps and collapsed on the field.

He would find out later that Cooper suffered a brain injury.

The ambulance rushed him to the hospital and from there, their world turned upside down.

"He came in, and he told us that Cooper needed to go into surgery right away," Susanne Reid said. "We later found out that he had also suffered five or six strokes on the way between the injury and between that time in the hospital."

Susanne Reid said the doctors did everything quickly and with care. They explained how serious his condition is and everything she and her husband will need to do to help him recover, including learning how to communicate with him.

"She (the nurse) started teaching him to turn his head left for yes and right for no," Susanne Reid said."He's still not talking to us. but he responds, you know, and he can answer he knows where he is."

Cooper's mom and dad spent every second at his side, but they said the only reason they could do that was because of the outpouring of community support.

"The miracles that have worked in his life so far, are because of all of that level of support and what they've been doing for us and doing for him," Susanne Reid said.

His parents mentioned all the fundraisers, texts, and calls did not go unnoticed. What they expressed means the most, is the constant prayers.

"I've looked for words bigger than thank you, there's not a big enough word to describe the love and the support that we have felt," Susanne Reid said.

That support filled their hearts with joy, as the family arrived Wednesday afternoon to a sea of supporters outside Cooper's high school.

"I hadn't seen a whole lot of smiles on her face since all of this occured," Terry Reid said. "I tell you what, yesterday, seeing her smile, I saw more smiles than I've seen in a long time."

Now that the family is back home, they say they are ready for whatever comes next and are blessed to have a strong support system that cares for their son.

"I know I can't ever repay what has been given to myself and to our family. and I just hope that when the time comes, we're there for people that might be in the same situation, or somebody in need, as well," Terry Reid said.