TEMPLE, Texas — You've heard of "ghosting," but if you're looking for love in 2020, there are some new dating terms you need to know.

Dial-toning. That's when you give someone your number, they reach out, and you never reply.

Cause-playing. You would use this term when a former date reaches out to you well after the fact to ask you for an unrelated favor. For example, maybe you're a doctor and they reach out to you for medical advice months after your date.

Fleabagging. Not really sure that this needs an explanation, but it happens when you consistently date the wrong type of person.

Now, this is just mean. Glamboozled. When you finish your hair and make up, only to get a text from your date asking you to cancel or reschedule.

It wouldn't be 2020 without a White Claw reference. So what is White Clawing? That's when you stay with someone who you find very attractive but otherwise simple or boring.

And finally, yellow carding. When you call out a date for bad behavior, a questionable view, or general rudeness. We actually aren't mad about that one.

