Trinity Valley cheerleaders defeat rival Navarro to secure 12th national title

You've seen them mentioned in the popular Netflix show "Cheer" as the "other team" against Navarro College, but this year TVCC came home with the trophy.

ATHENS, Texas — The Trinity Valley Cardinal Cheerleaders (TVCC) secured their 12th national title after beating their rival Navarro College at the NCA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida.

In the finals, TVCC cheer finished with a score of 98.9667 points, ahead of Navarro, the team that has been their stiffest competition for the past couple of years.

Last year, the Cardinals' season quickly ended when the COVID-19 pandemic caused the NCA to cancel the competition.

"Coming into this year with COVID still being in play made this year a lot harder," cheerleader Cole Knapp said. "We haven't even had a football season yet, but I think that after coming out on top it makes it that much more worth it."

Head Coach Javontae Johnson said there were many changes to the competition this year making it the toughest year the team has seen yet.

"We had to make sure the athletes were safe and that we didn't send anyone home due to the virus that was going around," he said. "Our whole goal was to put out the best routine that trinity valley has ever put out."

Try-outs to be part of the nationally recognized team are coming up. Think you've got what it takes?

Here are the qualifications!

If trying out by video, the footage must include:

Best jumps/jumps to back

Best standing tumbling skills

Best running tumbling skills

Best co-ed stunting skills for males and flyers

Best basing skills for female tumblers

Videos should not be more than two minutes