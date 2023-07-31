Non-profit holds weekend walk to help reduce veteran suicide

On average, 22 veterans die by suicide every day in the United States. A West Michigan group hopes to reduce the death rate.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A veteran owned non-profit that brings awareness about suicide and PTSD in veterans will hold its annual walk this Saturday.

The group is named 92 for 22 because on average 22 veterans die by suicide every day. In 2017 it started a fundraising effort to help support veterans who often struggle after leaving the service.

“Being a veteran myself, I understand and know the overwhelming feeling that we all have when we get out, there's so many resources available to us, we just don't know,” said Brad Stinson the secretary for the 92 for 22. “It's very important that we raise awareness for this cause and the 22 that take their life every single day is a pandemic across this country.”

In years past participants walked the 92 miles of the White Pine Trail from Grand Rapids to Cadillac over four days. A long walk is not possible for everyone so Ken Murillo, the President of 92 for 22, says they came up with a new approach this year at Northview High School.

“We're going to have two tracks,” said Murillo. “One of them is going to be a quarter mile and the other one is going to be a mile.” Murillo says that way a person can walk as little or as much as they want. “The main goal is to raise awareness for veteran suicide and PTSD.”

This year's walk is happening Saturday, August 5TH at Northview High School. It begins at 7a.m.

It costs $100.00 for an individual or $500 for a team. The money raised goes to help veterans and their families. You can register at 92for22.org.

