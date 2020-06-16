TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Area Builders Association will host the 67th Annual Parade of Homes from Saturday, June 20 - Sunday, June 28, with a portion of proceeds set to benefit Hope Haven of East Texas and Kingdom Life Academy.

The weeklong event will showcase the meticulous craftsmanship builders in Smith County have to offer.

Safety guidelines will be implemented including:

Attendees encouraged to wear masks

Hand sanitizer stations available at each home

Visitors should maintain distance from other attendees while touring homes

“As we overcome the challenges presented by COVID-19, we hope the 67th Annual Parade of Homes provides a fun and familiar tradition for members of our community," said Libby Simmons, executive vice president of the Tyler Area Builders Association. "For those who cannot attend the Parade, we have made the Parade of Homes magazine available at TylerAreaBuilders.com."

This year’s parade features 41 homes, compared to last year's 28, ranging from locations in Hawkins to Palestine.

"We are also displaying a home built by Habitat for Humanity of Smith County," TABA Parade of Homes chairman Drew Carlyle said. "As always, visitors can expect to see the latest technology, updated appliances, outdoor living and more.”

Touring hours are as follows:

Saturdays - 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sundays - 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday-Thursday - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m

Friday - 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. They will be available on the TABA website and at each of the participating homes during touring hours. Parade home addresses and a map of the locations are also available at TylerAreaBuilders.com. Visitors may begin the tour at any home.

