TYLER, Texas — The mental health crisis across our nation continues as 2020 approaches. The University of Texas at Tyler is addressing mental health challenges in the state of Texas.

UT Tyler is planning to launch a Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program in 2020.

The Master of Science in Nursing–Psychiatric/Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Program was recently approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Pending final approval by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, or SACS, UT Tyler may launch the program as early as summer 2020.

The Nurse Practitioner program will admit anywhere from ten to twelve students a year. The program offers a three year full time online option or four year part time option.

"It came from our community," Barbara Haas, Executive Director at UT Tyler School of Nursing said. "There is such a need. Our nurse practitioners were asking for it. They recognized in their practices they were seeing so many patients with mental health issues."

Barbara Haas, Executive Director for UT Tyler School of Nursing types at desk

Haas says the curriculum will be online so people who live in rural areas have access to come back and get their degree.

“As has been well documented, forecasts are predicting significant increases in psychiatric/mental health care needs. Rural areas will be even more at risk due to the misdistribution of health providers who choose to live and work in urban locations,” said Dr. Yong “Tai” Wang, UT Tyler College of Nursing and Health Sciences dean. “The Master of Science in Nursing-Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner degree will meet a crucial need in East Texas and the state.”

According to MentalHealthAmerica.Org Texas ranks last in the country when it comes to access to mental health care.

The 9 measures that make up the Access Ranking include:

Adults with AMI who Did Not Receive Treatment Adults with AMI Reporting Unmet Need Adults with AMI who are Uninsured Adults with Disability who Could Not See a Doctor Due to Costs Youth with MDE who Did Not Receive Mental Health Services Youth with Severe MDE who Received Some Consistent Treatment Children with Private Insurance that Did Not Cover Mental or Emotional Problems Students Identified with Emotional Disturbance for an Individualized Education Program Mental Health Workforce Availability

