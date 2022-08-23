Storms damage tree older than United States

Texas A&M estimates the tree to be about 255 years-old.

WINNSBORO, Texas — Winds that blew through Winnsboro on Monday were just strong enough to blow a branch off a tree older than the United States.

“I think it’s probably done for," said Tiffany Tillema of Winnsboro as she assessed the damage.

The tree has been rooted in her backyard for about 255 years old, according to Texas A&M.

Her oak saw the American Revolution, the Civil Rights era, and two World Wars.

It survived snowstorms, floods, and fire.

The dangling limb was waiting on her when she got home from work.

"When I drove up, I didn't see it," Tillema said. "I went to start the grill on the back porch there and I went ‘the tree fell!’”

Gradually, limb after limb caved under the pressures of the world around it.

Monday’s weather took one of the last limbs with it and Tillema saw it coming.

“Each year, it leans just a little bit more, and then the top of it fell out about five years ago," Tillema said. “It's lived a long life."