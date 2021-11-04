Parade of Homes to showcase 7 homes with latest design trends

Tickets are $10 per person and are valid for all days at the Parade of Homes.

TYLER, Texas — Seven homes showcasing the latest design trends will be on display during the East Texas Builders Association’s Fall Parade of Homes.

Homes will be on display from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday and Nov. 12-14. Tickets are $10 per person and are valid for all six days of the Parade of Homes.

The annual Parade of Homes is an optimal way for people to see the latest home products and trends as well as meet the builders who created the houses.

“I think it’s a great place to get ideas and walk through some homes. For me, when I can walk through a home, I get a little better feel about the space, size and the layout. You get a better idea of how the home feels,” said Allison Goforth of Goforth Custom Builders. The business was founded by her husband, Tommy Goforth.