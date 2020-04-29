TYLER, Texas — Saying "yes to the dress" has changed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Normally, the brides try on different dresses in front of their closest family and friends.

Now, brides are having to try on dresses through virtual communications like Zoom.

"Well, first off, the broad context is via email or a phone call and we chat on that," Joann Owers, owner of Brides and Belles of Tyler said. "We find out what she's looking for. We take pictures, we put dresses on mannequins. If she wants to borrow those dresses and take them home, what we do then is we package it up very nicely for her. We put a size chart in there for the company, and we then set up a zoom appointment with her at home. So while she's trying the dresses on at home, we can chat, we can talk about the fit, what changes we can do if we start to initially order the dress."

The bridal shop will be open by appointment only for bridal, bridesmaid, and Mother's of the wedding dress shopping on May 1.

Brides and Belles of Tyler Facebook post

kytx

Zoom appointments will still be offered after May 1.

Brides and Belles of Tyler is located on 107 E. 7th Street in Tyler.

RELATED: In sickness and health: Holding a wedding during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: BBB: Half of bridal complaints in 2019 centered around wedding dresses

RELATED: These Disney-inspired wedding dresses will let you channel your inner princess

RELATED: Brides deadlift 253-pound barbell together in viral wedding photo