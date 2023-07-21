AARP, Texas Consumer Association push petition to keep electricity on for older Texans

The two agencies sent an emergency petition to the Public Utility Commission as an effort to "suspend the current rules on the disconnection of electric service."

AUSTIN, Texas — AARP Texas and Texas Consumer Association are teaming up in an effort to keep the electricity on as the state deals with dangerous heat.

The two agencies sent an emergency petition to the Public Utility Commission (PUC) as an effort to "suspend the current rules on the disconnection of electric service during extreme weather."

“The extreme heat in Texas demands emergency measures be taken. Too many vulnerable residents, especially our older Texans, find themselves struggling to pay rising energy bills. If they are disconnected, they risk heat-related illnesses or worse,” said AARP Texas Director Tina Tran. “This is further complicated when a household is also dependent on life-sustaining medical equipment. The PUC should act to place a moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment until mid-September. This is truly a life-or-death situation.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 44.8% of Texans faced energy insecurity in March. During this time people had to reduce payment on other necessities like food, medicine and rent in order to pay energy bills. Residents this summer could face energy bills totaling between 8 and 12% of their monthly income, according to a release from AARP.

The petition is also asking PUC to release weekly reports regarding current electric accounts disconnected for lack of payment. The two agencies would like these reports released through November.