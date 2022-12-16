Airbnb host in Dripping Springs named top new host in Texas

Derek lists a treehouse yurt located in the heart of winery and brewery country.

Example video title will go here for this video

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A Dripping Springs resident has the hottest new place for an Airbnb stay, according to the company.

Derek has been named the top new Airbnb Host for the state of Texas for his cozy treehouse yurt in Dripping Springs.

This unique treehouse yurt is tucked away from the city and located in the heart of winery and brewery country. Guests can enjoy this one-bedroom, one-bath home with a grilling and fire pit located on its deck.

A fun fact about this little home away from home: the deck is built right into a 300-year-old live oak tree.

Guests will also be able to enjoy a skylight dome and seven windows that will bring in plenty of natural light. The treehouse yurt is furnished with a queen-size bed, a 50-inch Roku TV and a kitchenette that is fully stocked with Keurig coffee.

Derek said they are working on a second yurt, which is expected to be open for reservations starting Jan. 1, 2023. You can see the full listing here.

Above is an interactive map that Airbnb put together of all the top new hosts across the nation. They were picked based on guest check-ins, becoming a first-listing Airbnb host in 2022 and achieving Superhost status.

Derek's listing had 125 check-ins, had a rating of 4.98 and he was already a Superhost since starting this year.