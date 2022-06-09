Longview woman is looking for the good Samaritan who helped her during a car crash

A woman in Longview suffered a tragic wreck earlier this summer. Now, she’s looking for the woman who stuck by her side.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Ashlie Ponder is a Longview native who spends most of her time sharing her love for God through her services at the Greggton United Methodist Church.

Just before 8 a.m. on July 1st, she was going down Hawkins Parkway when her car was hit and flipped over. In that moment, she felt everything she’s worked for slip from her fingers. But a good Samaritan stopped and was by her side until the ambulance got there.

"So I'm panicking and I'm stuck. And I'm trapped. And within like, five seconds, this lady just walks over. And she gets down on her knees. And she was talking to me and she kept telling me to make eye contact with her," Ponder said.

For her, the company and the compassion were God sent. Ponder said the kindness she was shown from a stranger has inspired her to give to those around her.

After posting her story on Facebook, she still hasn't had any luck.