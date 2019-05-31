CLEARWATER, Fla. — An 11-foot gator broke into a Clearwater home Thursday night, the city said.

The gator got into the home through some low windows in the kitchen, according to a tweet.

Clearwater police and a trapper safely captured the gator. There were no injuries, according to the city and law enforcement.

