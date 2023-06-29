Adoption fees waived at the Smith County Animal and Control Shelter to reduce over capacity limit

The animal shelter said they're over capacity and are urging the community to help by adopting dogs to give them a furever home.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on April 14, 2023.

The Smith County Animal and Control Shelter is waiving adoption fees for dogs in Tyler.

According to the Smith County Animal and Control Shelter, they've reached the over capacity limit of housing dogs at the shelter.

"We currently have handfuls of sweet fur babies that have been in our shelter for a long time and are desperately needing a furever home," Facebook post said.

The shelter is asking the community to visit and adopt dogs to help reduce the amount of dogs they currently have.