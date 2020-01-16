AUSTIN, Texas — You don’t have to be in the wilderness to find a coyote. In fact, as urban areas expand, coyotes adapt to their new surroundings and can be easily found in residential neighborhoods across Central Texas.

And that’s a problem.

Coyotes are omnivores, which means they’ll eat just about any animal –including pets. From the central city to the suburbs, coyotes find a way to thrive.

Austin Animal Control received several hundred reports of sightings last year. But the City can't trap the coyotes until they present a threat to humans since they are indigenous to the area.

Wildlife experts encourage people to keep their pets indoors, remove animal food from outdoor areas and if you encounter a coyote, do what’s called "hazing." That includes making direct eye contact with the coyote, throwing your hands up, yelling or clapping. All of that lets the coyotes know they’re not welcome and can permanently scare a pack away.

