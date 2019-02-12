VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A bald eagle must have been in a real hurry to get help with his taxes Monday.

"It's like the craziest thing I've ever seen. I was like what kind of promotion is this,” explained Patterson.

He smashed through the window of an H&R Block office in the 600 block of Newtown Road.

"I thought it was a stuffed animal at first, then he started moving and I was like oh my goodness. A bald eagle inside of H&R Block," Patterson said.

No one was in the business when it happened, but the eagle seemed to be all right with that. He made himself right at home. Harry Patterson shared pictures and videos of the eagle inside the business.

Patterson also sent 13News Now a shot of the gaping hole that was in the glass.

"Oh my gosh, it flew right in there and thankfully he was OK. He was moving around, and he was trying to push their way through the door. I knew he was about ready to come out and I didn't know if he was going to fly away or if he was going to coming after me and pick me up and take me away," he said.

After the eagle spent a little bit of time inside the business, he flew off.

"He was able to fly beautiful and I'm just happy. I'm happy it turned out the way it did," Patterson said.

A bald eagle flew through the glass of a window of an H&R Block office on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach, Va. on December 2, 2019.

Harry Patterson

RELATED: 13News Now has a new app. Download it here.

RELATED: Strangers bond while saving deer stuck on ice

A bald eagle flew through the glass of a window of an H&R Block office on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach, Va. on December 2, 2019.

Harry Patterson

After the eagle spent a little bit of time inside the business, he flew off.