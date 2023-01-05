Caldwell Zoo confirms death of beloved zebra during the holidays

According to a Caldwell Zoo's Facebook post, a 23-year-old Grevy's zebra named Nazim passed away on Christmas Day after battling a severe intestinal ailment.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above not related to article, aired in 2018.

A beloved zebra at the Caldwell Zoo passed away from an illness during the holidays.

According to a Caldwell Zoo's Facebook post, a 23-year-old Grevy's zebra named Nazim passed away on Christmas Day after battling a severe intestinal ailment.

"It is with heavy hearts, that we share some sad new. We’ve had to say 'goodbye' to Nazim, the magnificent Grevy’s zebra that was a big part of the Caldwell Zoo family. We will miss his vibrant spirit and lively calls," Caldwell Zoo post said.

In 2019, Nazim joined the Caldwell Zoo after coming from the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago. He was the father of Amali who was born at the zoo in 2020, said Caldwell Zoo.