What to know about Brown Recluse Spiders

Both the brown recluse and the black widow spiders are venomous but rarely deadly.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Brown Recluse spiders are being spotted across Central Texas, and people have a lot of questions about them.

6 News spoke to Gordon Brian Henley with Cameron Park Zoo's Department of Herpetology to answer some frequently asked questions.

What are brown recluse spiders?

Small (usually one inch or less) brown spider with a guitar or fiddle shape on the back of the thorax.

Where are they usually found?

They are usually found in dark humid areas, inside and out, low to the ground. They make small messy webs instead of neat webs like orb weavers.

What should someone do if they're ever bitten by one?

Any time someone is bitten by a venomous animal (spider or snake) they should seek medical attention as soon as possible. Due to their small size, most people do not even know they are bitten and the effects of the brown recluse venom may not manifest right away.

How could someone avoid being bitten?

Always watch where you put your hands and feet whenever you are outdoors. Having a clean area around your house as well as double checking your shoes before putting them on should mitigate bites in a domestic environment.

What should someone do if they see one?

If they are outdoors or in the wilderness it is best to leave them alone. Trying to squish the spider only increases your odds of getting bitten. If they are in the home, household insecticides will discourage the spiders.

How often are people bitten by one?