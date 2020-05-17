TAMPA, Fla — If you thought you saw the last of Netflix's "Tiger King" and its cast of characters, think again.

Big Cat Rescue owner and Joe Exotic's enemy, Carole Baskin, who called the series "salacious and sensation" and full of "unsavory lies," is stepping back into the social media spotlight to push her "limited edition" clothing.

The clothes sporting her ever-popular catchphrase: "Hey, you cool cats and kittens!"

The design consists of a tiger and a cub sitting in front of a sunset while wearing sunglasses.

The T-shirt and sweatshirt are only available for a limited time. Sales will stop on May 19 so if you want one, you'll have to cough up $25.99 for a shirt or $44.99 for a sweatshirt.

According to a Twitter post, 100 percent of the proceeds go to support Big Cat Rescue and its efforts.

The merchandise does not stop there.

Staying on-brand with COVID-19 protective gear, Baskin also made two face mask options with the catchphrase printed across the front.

The masks have cat whiskers and a mouth printed on them and come in either black or leopard print.

"Be one of the first to get your very own mask featuring Carole’s favorite tag line," Big Cat Rescue posted on Facebook.

The masks cost $11 apiece.

Big Cat Rescue, is a globally known sanctuary for being a haven to dozens of big cats who have been rescued from abusive and neglectful situations and can no longer live in the wild.

Both Baskin and the sanctuary appeared in Netflix's "Tiger King," a series that follows the life of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, the former Oklahoma zookeeper, singer and gubernatorial candidate currently in prison after being convicted of a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin.

