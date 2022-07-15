A security guard recently found out that cash is not the only thing you can find inside an ATM

Cats and kittens are known to find their way into unlikely situations, like trees, but an ATM may be a first.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Typically, the only thing you expect to find inside an ATM is cash, but a security guard got quite the surprise when he found a kitten on the job.

Jason Barron, an armed security guard for Looms Armored, was on his route and stopped at a Regions Bank in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Little did he know that he would find a kitten stuck inside an ATM during the middle of his shift.

Barron called the Fort Smith Fire Department who was able to coax "Cash" the cat out of the machine before taking him to a shelter.

"Probably trying to find shade is why, but I can't tell you how," said Alexis Bloom, the cat and kennel tech with Fort Smith Animal Haven.

Cats and kittens are known to find their way into unlikely situations, like trees, but an ATM was a first for Ashley Deane.

"This is actually my first experience with a cat getting stuck in an ATM, you know, I never thought that somebody would be able to go up and make a withdrawal and get a cat out instead of some cash. So now we have both," said the vet tech.

Cash the cat was brought into an animal shelter weighing just under a pound. He was dehydrated, hungry and a little spicy, but vets said that is because he was scared.

Since being rescued, Cash has been getting all the care he needs and it's paying off. He's no longer a spicy little kitten.

"Once you pick him up, he's just a big pur box, that's all. He's just a huge pur box. He's the sweetest little baby," said Bloom.