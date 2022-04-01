Dog tethering law effective January 18th

The new law makes the unlawful restraint of a dog a criminal offense.

TYLER, Texas — Senate bill 5 will go into effect on January 18th making the unlawful restraint of a dog a criminal offense.

Deborah Dobbs, President and Founder of the East Texas SPCA, says this will help paint a clearer picture for law enforcement and animal control officers when it comes to taking appropriate action against violators.

“One of the biggest hurdles has been the confusion and the vagueness about what’s considered appropriate confinement, appropriate shelter, appropriate care for the animals” said Dobbs.

The biggest change would be the ban of chains and heavy weights as restraints which Dobbs explains is common in dog fighting.

“What has been used historically, and tragically, for dog fighting is tow chains and logging chains. Chains that I can’t even pick up. Chains that one dog would have to wear around its neck for its entire life to reach its food, its water and its shelter.”

Tethering or restraining a dog is not illegal, as long as it is in a human way.

The new Texas state law, also known as the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, will enforce requirement such as having adequate shelter for the animal that allows it room to sit or stand in a normal position with access to food and clean water.

Dobbs says, even with the newer guidelines rural areas are facing the issue of staffing needs.

“Numerous counties have no animal control. The only people they can call on is there local law enforcement or constables.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Smith County animal control was called out to a location that was holding approximately 70 dogs on one property.

Smith County Constable Josh Joplin responded to the call.

“Unfortunately in this situation where we are out today, they have shelter but the dogs are facing malnourishment, they’re facing disease problems, issues with not being fed proper." "There’s many situations on this property today that we’re dealing with and all of them are different” said Joplin.

The SPCA and local law enforcement will have information on how to report animal cruelty cases and information on the new law going into effect.