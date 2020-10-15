A team with the SPCA will be canvassing neighborhoods in southeast Houston on Thursday looking for the dog and passing out flyers.

HOUSTON — It’s a horrible video that has been making the rounds on multiple social media platforms this week as the community looks for information in an alleged animal cruelty case.

Now the Houston SPCA is taking their investigation and the search for the abused dog to the streets.

“This dog was seen being viciously kicked in a video on social media. It is unknown if the dog needs veterinary care, so the Houston SPCA is offering a $500 REWARD for the person(s) who turns in the dog to the Houston SPCA,” stated a flyer released to the media on Wednesday night.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SPCA at 713-869-SPCA. So far, no one has been charged for the acts seen in the video.

Several members of the group’s Animal Cruelty Team will be in southeast Houston early Thursday passing out the flyers and speaking to residents “as they actively search for a dog who was seen on a Facebook video being viciously kicked from inside a car as onlookers laughed.”