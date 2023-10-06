Longview PAWS, Longview Animal Shelter team up to offer free drive-thru pet clinic

The pet clinic will be on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Longview Exhibit Building. This clinic will offer free services to Gregg County residents.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview PAWS and Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center are partnering to offer a free drive-thru clinic for pets in Longview.

Gregg County residents can take their dogs or cats for several free services on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Longview Exhibit Building. Locals are required to show proof of residency such as a current ID with address or documentation showing a physical address.

Below is a list of services offered by the drive-thru clinic:

Medical Exam

Rabies

DAPP (HCP for cats)

Bordetella

Microchip

Deworming

Owners must stay in their vehicle and can only have two pets per vehicle. Dogs must have a collar and leash. Cats and puppies also must be in a carrier, PAWS said.

Longview PAWS said to expect to wait in lines. Lines will be formed on Grande Blvd. and the Cotton Street entrance.

Longview PAWS' mission is to serve as a resource for the people and animals in the community.

"If we can help those that need an extra hand or a little help, we will. We want to ensure as many animals in our community are happy, healthy, safe, and loved," Longview PAWS said.

All services are free thanks to donors and supporters.The clinic is in honor of former Longview Animal Shelter employee Nina Lea Allen, who passed away last year.

The animal clinic has the right to refuse service to unruly, unmanageable animals and/or humans.