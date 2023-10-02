Longview Animal Shelter transforms into 'Nightmare Before Christmutts'

Throughout the shelter, you'll bump into your favorite characters like Jack the Pumpkin King, Oogie Boogie, Sally, Zero, and more!

The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center returns with another creative transformation inspired by a Disney movie just in time for the Fall season.

To get into the spooky season, the animal shelter transformed into the Nightmare Before Christmas.

Jack the Pumpkin King greets everyone who visits the shelter. Throughout the shelter, you'll bump into your favorite characters like Oogie Boogie, Sally, Zero, and many more!

The animal shelter also kicks off their LACAC month-long adoption specials.

"Of course, the real reason we love this so much is that these events increase our foot traffic which helps get animals adopted and that is what this is really about," the animal shelter said.

This animal shelter is known for decorating throughout the holiday season. Last year, they were inspired by the popular Netflix show, Stranger Things and transformed the area into the 'Upside Down.'