East Texas a hotspot for termites

Experts say there are 10 to 12 colonies of termites per acre in East Texas and millions of termites per colony.

TYLER, Texas — Termite season isn't over yet and pest control specialists say East Texas is a hotspot for these insects.

Carl Lane, owner of Lane Pest Control said, "If you don't have termites now, eventually you will."

Termites can get into your home many different ways. They can come through your plumbing, the foundation wall- especially if it's made of pier and beam, or any mulch pushed up against your siding.

Lane continued, "During this time of year, people are out doing their flowerbeds and making their house look pretty. You don't want to pile the mulch right up next to your home. You want to be able to see your slab a couple inches of your slab all the way around."

This video shows why regular, scheduled termite services are so imporant here in East Texas. Recorded today, this shows termites infesting one of our Sentricon bait stations protecting a customer's home. There's more information on our website about how this will ultimately kill the entire temite colony.

Termites don't need a lot of room to get into your home. They only need about a quarter of an inch which is about the width of your finger nail. If you suspect a termite, make sure that's actually what it is. Termites can look very similar to ants which would be treated differently.

"The main difference is your, your ant is going to have a segmented body, the head and abdomen and the thorax, a termite does not. It's one single body," said Lane.