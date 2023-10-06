EXPLORING THE CALDWELL ZOO: 100th Texas horned lizard hatchlings

The Caldwell Zoo recently welcomed their 100th lizard hatchling to the world.

TYLER, Texas — The Caldwell Zoo recently welcomed its 100th Texas horned lizard hatchling to the world! The Texas horned lizard is one of the most iconic Texas species.

The Caldwell Zoo is currently working to repopulate the species in the wild through the Texas horned lizard Conservation Coalition.

Due to habitat loss and harmful fire ants, the species has been declining in the wild.

This species is an important part of Texas culture - many Texans grew up playing with the Texas Horned Lizard, holding a special place in their hearts.

Contrary to their colloquial name, the horny toad, the animal is 100% a lizard. They receive the name from their short, round bodies, which resemble toads.