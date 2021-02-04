'We say goodbye to the giraffe that can be credited with making a foothold for giraffe and giraffe conservation awareness in the 21st century.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — April the giraffe has died, Animal Adventure Park announced Friday in a post to Facebook. She was 20 years old.

"Euthanasia was carried out at April’s home in Harpursville this morning, due to her worsening arthritis, in accordance with the recommendations of her veterinary team," Animal Adventure Park said in a statement.

"We grieve with her many fans, near and far, as we say goodbye to the giraffe that can be credited with making a foothold for giraffe and giraffe conservation awareness in the 21st century."

April's death comes after Azizi, the youngest calf to the April, unexpectedly died in late October in Texas.