FORT WORTH, Texas — A dog abandoned at the Humane Society of North Texas recently received much-needed surgery on his broken leg, thanks to a grant from a North Texas private family foundation.

Officials with HSNT said Arthur was abandoned at the Fort Worth shelter on Lancaster Avenue and found by a security guard after the gates closed on Aug. 21. Shelter officials said how Arthur got through the gates is unknown, but it is believed he was either dropped over or pushed through the gate. Arthur was seen on video limping and searching for a place to rest as temperatures hovered above 100 degrees that evening.

Thankfully, the security guard was able to bring Arthur inside for the night and give him water. HSNT said a veterinarian diagnosed Arthur the next day with a broken femur on his left hind leg, which needed surgery. After hearing about Arthur's story, a Dallas-based private family foundation called The Murrell Foundation provided a $3,000 grant to take care of Arthur's medical costs.

“The Humane Society of North Texas is incredibly thankful for the grant from The Murrell Foundation,” said Destiny Vandeput, Director of Communications at HSNT. “It is demoralizing when pets are so heartlessly discarded, but it’s heartwarming to know that organizations like The Murrell Foundation care enough to invest in these pets’ lives so we can take cruel situations and turn them into positive stories.”

The $3,000 grant was applied to medical expenses incurred at Dallas Veterinary Surgical Center in Dallas, and Arthur’s ongoing medical and rehabilitation needs, HSNT said. They added that the estimated total cost for Arthur's current and future medical care could be upwards of $5,000.

Arthur will need four to six weeks to heal before he's available for adoption, HSNT said.