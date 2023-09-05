Tyler Animal Shelter offers free adoptions for September

The shelter is offering no cost adoptions in exchange for a donation of 12 new fleece blankets or a new dog house.

TYLER, Texas —

The local animal shelter will offer free adoptions in exchange for donations for the month of September in Tyler.

New pet owners can adopt a cat or dog at the Tyler Animal Control and Shelter in exchange for a donation of 12 new fleece blankets or a new dog house.

According to the shelter, the blankets will be used for animal's kennels and the dog houses will be donated in the community for those who don't have adequate shelter for their pets.

All animals adopted from the shelter are are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

The shelter said the typically the adoption fee for dogs is $120 and $80 for cats.