The goats were spotted wandering near the Timber Lane area early Monday morning.

SPRING, Texas — Here's something you don't see every day!

Two loose goats were rescued Monday morning by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

According to Constable Mark Herman, the goats were spotted near the Timber Lane area on Aldine Westfield and Wood River. Herman said that Corporal Gheen and Deputy Boots hoofed it over to the area and captured the two loose goats. They were then reunited with their owner.

A few months ago, a neighborhood in North Texas experienced a goat problem of its own.

Dozens of goats invaded the Erwin Farms neighborhood in McKinney after taking the term "farms" too literally, according to some residents.

"It gets a little wild around here now and then, we've lived here for years," laughed Garrett Piersall, a resident of Erwin Farms.

Piersall said there were 40 goats on his lawn.

"We woke up and I said, 'You won't [expletive] believe what happened on the Cove this morning,'" Piersall recalled saying to his wife.

The goats decided to spend a few hours eating and strolling the area before being reunited with their herd.