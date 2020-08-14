Atlanta neighbors help wrangle wayward group of goats and a donkey who broke loose from yard duty

A homeowner rented the rowdy bunch to help clear some brush in her yard. But the rowdy group got loose and started roaming the streets of Atlanta!

ATLANTA — It was a sight to behold earlier this week, when about two dozen goats and a donkey got loose and started wandering the streets of Atlanta!

It happened Tuesday in the Chastain Park area.

Neighbors said a homeowner rented the rowdy bunch to help clear some brush in her yard.

The donkey was supposed to help herd the goats, but they got loose anyhow and wandered off to greener pastures.

It took three women - with several dog leashes - and 30 minutes to round them up.

Neighbors told 11Alive it was the hardest they'd laughed in months - and that laughter was just what they needed!

