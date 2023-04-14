x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Caldwell Zoo is asking the East Texas community to help name its new baby monkey

To cast your vote, you can go to the zoo's Facebook and comment your favorite name out of the four options.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — The Caldwell Zoo welcomed the birth of a new animal and now they need the community's help naming the baby monkey.

Through a Facebook post, the Tyler zoo announced the birth of a colobus baby from proud parents Theodora and Pamba in March.

Now, they're asking the community's input in naming the new monkey. Below are the possible names:

  • Kijani
  • Juniper
  • Sycamore
  • Teddy

To cast your vote, you can go to the zoo's Facebook and comment your favorite name out of the four options. 

Voting ends Friday, April 21st at 6 p.m. The winning name will be announced on Earth Day, April 22nd! 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out