Caldwell Zoo is asking the East Texas community to help name its new baby monkey

To cast your vote, you can go to the zoo's Facebook and comment your favorite name out of the four options.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — The Caldwell Zoo welcomed the birth of a new animal and now they need the community's help naming the baby monkey.

Through a Facebook post, the Tyler zoo announced the birth of a colobus baby from proud parents Theodora and Pamba in March.

Now, they're asking the community's input in naming the new monkey. Below are the possible names:

Kijani

Juniper

Sycamore

Teddy

To cast your vote, you can go to the zoo's Facebook and comment your favorite name out of the four options.