Caldwell Zoo is asking the East Texas community to help name its new baby monkey

TYLER, Texas — The Caldwell Zoo welcomed the birth of a new animal and now they need the community's help naming the baby monkey.
Through a Facebook post, the Tyler zoo announced the birth of a colobus baby from proud parents Theodora and Pamba in March.
Now, they're asking the community's input in naming the new monkey. Below are the possible names:
- Kijani
- Juniper
- Sycamore
- Teddy
To cast your vote, you can go to the zoo's Facebook and comment your favorite name out of the four options.
Voting ends Friday, April 21st at 6 p.m. The winning name will be announced on Earth Day, April 22nd!