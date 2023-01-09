East Texas nonprofit rescues horse rescued on New Year's Day

A horse that had been living in cruel conditions was finally rescued on the first day of 2023 by the Pegasus Project.

BEN WHEELER, Texas — The Pegasus Project has been rescuing horses for over 10 years now and they have 50 horses they’re caring for.

"Our primary goal is to take them in, get them healthy, rehab them, get them trained, if they're trainable, and then find them permanent homes," said founder Allyson Decanio.

Once seeing a huge need for rescuing horses in East Texas, Decanio has been able to rescue hundreds of horses throughout the years including Eve, their latest rescue on New Year's Day.

Decanio says Eve was chained up for years in cruel confinement without proper shelter. She had no significant interaction with humans and other horses.

"She doesn't seem to have any physical problems other than she's thin, and mentally, you know, she's a little bit shut down," Decanio said.

With the right attention and treatment, Eve will be able to heal both mentally and physically. Decanio says rescuing horses is the most important and rewarding work she’s ever done. She hopes to continue to raise awareness and is looking for community support.

The Pegasus Project is 100% donor-based and are always looking for donations to help support the horses.