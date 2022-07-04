Ivy, the lucky Lottery dog, becomes mom to litter of winning puppies

Ivy gave birth to six healthy puppies just one week after her and her owner made a trip to Florida's capital to claim their cash prize.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A recent 42-year-old Lottery winner, who credited his pregnant dog Ivy for his $2 million win last week, just became a grandfather to multiple puppies.

Leonard Linton says Ivy gave birth to six healthy puppies on June 23, just one week after the duo made a trip to Florida's capital to claim their cash prize.

Out of the six pups welcomed to the world, there are four males and two females. One of the female puppies in the litter was named Milli — short for million.

Linton, who chose to get his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000, gave all the credit to Ivy after he won.

Linton got a call that Ivy wasn't feeling well. He says he took a different route home in order to get to her more quickly but needed to make a pit stop.

That's when fate appeared to step in. Linton chose to stop at a Stop N Shop located in Live Oak. The winning ticket was then his. Tiny Ivy's little emergency paid off. Big time.

When asked if he had any big plans for his winnings, the Lottery said Linton replied, "I still can't believe it. This is life-changing, but I'm definitely getting Ivy a new kennel!"