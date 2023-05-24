Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center creates campaign in honor of Nina Allen

"We wanted to create a campaign of community outreach, things that we could do in her memory that would make a difference in the community."

LONGVIEW, Texas — It's been six months since the tragic death of former Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center employee Nina Allen.

Many knew Allen for her love and passion for animals, and her ability to help them find their forever home.

"One of the things she believed in was making a difference," said Chris Kemper, animal services manager for the Longview Animal Shelter. "We wanted to create a campaign of community outreach, things that we could do in her memory that would make a difference in the community."

The Nina Effect is a new initiative to help promote the well-being of animals in Gregg County.

Since the creation of the program back in November, it's raised over $20,000 in donations that go toward the shelter's community outreach events.

On Saturday, May 20, the shelter held its first drive-thru clinic and offered free vaccines and microchips to over 100 animals.

"We got here at 7 a.m. on Saturday and people were already lined up around the block," said Kemper. "It was incredible; we had so many volunteers that showed up and veterinary technicians that donated their time to the point we ran out of supplies."

The legacy Nina left makes her mother as she hopes it will continue to make East Texas a better place for animals and people alike.

"There is a huge light that is no longer there, but her memory is still strong," said Heather Allen, Nina's mother. "I see a big change and a change in people. The Nina effect makes us all want to be a better person, I'm so proud of her and I'll see her again one day."