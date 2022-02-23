Lufkin's new anti-tethering law goes into effect March 1

Unlike the anti-tethering law at the state level, Lufkin has decided to outlaw almost all dog tethers.

LUFKIN, Texas — The City of Lufkin takes in about 5,000 neglected or mistreated animals each year according to Animal Services Director Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey co-led a presentation with the Winnie Berry Humane Society's Christina Carter to prepare residents for the city’s tethering ban going into effect next week.

“We deal with these types of situations on a continuous and regular basis," Ramsey said.

Lufkin wrote its own law to clear up any ambiguities with the statewide law.

“It’s to help give it some meat and help our local law enforcement be able to enforce the anti-tethering and such,” Carter said.

The main difference is unlike at the state level, almost all tethers are banned -- no matter the type or length.

The only exception to this ban is dogs that are tethered on a leash while in their owner's company such as while on a walk.

Carter said unlawful restraints harm more than the dog. People, specifically children, are at risk too.

Between 1965-2001, the Texas Humane Legislation Network found chained dogs killed 109 people.

“Of those 109, 99 were children that had wandered into the reach of the chained dog,” said Carter.

One resident in the audience asked, “Is there any hope for dogs who become aggressive due to chaining to one day be family pets again?”

Ramsey answered, “Yes, but that animal in some cases is going to require a lot of work.”

It’s work that he said his team doesn’t have the resources for right now.