HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — It was a heartbreaking scene near Kingwood Thursday as a man struggled through waist-deep water to rescue several animals.

Water was halfway up the side of his house near FM 494,north of Kingwood.

The man went back and forth carrying each animal to higher ground.

It was a traumatic experience for the animals, including a baby goat you can hear crying in the video.

A neighbor said the man’s home flooded during Harvey too.

He just finished renovations about six months ago.

KHOU 11 Reporter Jason White said water is near the roofline of a nearby home. We’re hoping those residents also made it out safely.

These homes are next to White Oak Creek.

One of the people who responded to Jason’s tweet was Mary Benton with Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office. She asked for the location so we’re hoping they’re able to get some help out that way.

