Marshall Pet Adoption Center asking community for donations to feed hungry puppies, kittens

MARSHALL, Texas — An East Texas animal adoption center is in need of pet food in Marshall.

According to a Facebook post, the City of Marshall Pet Adoption Center is asking the community for donations of Purina kitten, puppy chow, or Pedigree adult dog food.

"We have loads of hungry puppies and kittens right now, but our shelves are bare," the nonprofit said.

Donations can be delivered to the shelter during business hours or left inside a white donation box in front of the shelter.

The nonprofit also said they will give anyone who brings a donation a tax receipt.

The shelter's location is on the 2502 E. Travis. It's located just down from the Marshall Cinema and next to the Jr. High School.