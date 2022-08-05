Marshall Pet Adoption Center celebrating one year anniversary

The party is organized by the Friends of Marshall Animals, and is sponsored by Patterson Dodge Jeep Ram.

The Marshall Pet Adoption Center is holding a "paw-ty" on Aug. 6 and everyone is invited!

The MPAC is celebrating it's one year anniversary of being in business, so they are hosting a "Birthday Celebration Pawty" to mark the occasion! The party is organized by the Friends of Marshall Animals, and is sponsored by Patterson Dodge Jeep Ram.

The event will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 6 at MPAC's building, located at 2502 E. Travis St. There will be tours of the building; crafts and activities for children; and other fun sights to see around the facility. Café Mojo Beverage Bar will also be on-site to sell a variety of drinks to those who attend.