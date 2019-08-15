Marshall police are cracking down on unleashed dogs in the city before the new school year.

Animal control officials say there will be an increase in citations beginning next week in the east Texas town.

This comes after an increase in reported dog bites, according to Marshall police. Authorities say they want to make sure surrounding neighborhoods are safe for students who will be walking to and from school.

Animal control officials say they will begin visiting pet owners who do not have their dogs on a lease.

Officers say if they are unable to reach the pet owners, they will take the dogs to the animal shelter. At that point owners will have to pay a fee for their dog to be release.

The crackdown comes a few days after there were multiple dog attacks in Dallas over the weekend.

