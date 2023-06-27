K9 officer passes away after battling illness in Nacogdoches

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, K9 Hunter was recently diagnosed with a crippling autoimmune disease and his health decline rapidly.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A K9 officer dies after battling a disease in Nacogdoches Tuesday.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, K9 Hunter was recently diagnosed with a crippling autoimmune disease and his health declined rapidly.

Officer Eggebrecht made the diffcult decision after considering quality of life and consultation with the veterinarian, NPD said.

In June 2018, Hunter joined his partner Officer Eggebrecht in serving the city of Nacogtdoches.

NPD would like to thank the Eggebrecht family for the love and support they’ve given Hunter through the years.