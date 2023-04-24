Interim director announced for animal shelter in Lufkin

For the past decade, Morgan Williams has worked multiple positions with the City of Humble Animal Shelter.

The City of Lufkin announced Morgan Williams as the new interim director of the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter Monday afternoon.

“Morgan has an animal services background with experience in daily shelter operations, animal care best practices, and social media marketing as well as volunteer and rescue coordination efforts,” Asst. City Manager Gerald Williamson said. “Having worked for a municipal operation in a metroplex previously, we believe she will bring a fresh perspective to the operation of our shelter.”

William said she can't wait to get started this week as interim director.