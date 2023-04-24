Interim director announced for animal shelter in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above not related to story, originally aired on Feb. 2022.
The City of Lufkin announced Morgan Williams as the new interim director of the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter Monday afternoon.
For the past decade, Williams has worked multiple positions with the City of Humble Animal Shelter.
“Morgan has an animal services background with experience in daily shelter operations, animal care best practices, and social media marketing as well as volunteer and rescue coordination efforts,” Asst. City Manager Gerald Williamson said. “Having worked for a municipal operation in a metroplex previously, we believe she will bring a fresh perspective to the operation of our shelter.”
William said she can't wait to get started this week as interim director.
“As the interim director of the shelter, it is my privilege to lead a team of dedicated staff and volunteers who are passionate about improving the lives of animals in our community,” Williams said. “Our goal is to deliver quality services to the citizens of Lufkin while providing a safe and loving environment for all animals in need.”