x
Animals

IT'S A PAWTY: Pawchella returns to Tyler on Aug. 19

At Pawchella, dogs will be able to use the Fun Forest Pool to play and cool off at the splash pad.
Credit: Tropical studio - stock.adobe.co
Underwater funny photo of golden labrador retriever puppy in swimming pool play with fun - jumping, diving deep down. Actions, training games with family pets and popular dog breeds on summer vacation

TYLER, Texas — Grab your four-legged best friend and head to the second annual Pawchella in Tyler.

Tyler Parks and Rec announced their popular dog event returns to Forest Fun Pool on Saturday, August 19 from 5:30-8 p.m.

At Pawchella, dogs will be able to use the pool to play and cool off. Admission is free but the pool will not be open for humans to swim during this time.

Credit: Tyler Parks and Rec
Pawchella returns to Tyler on August 19.

This event will also feature a best dressed competition so your pup can show off their favorite summer outfit and win a prize! There will also be food, vendors and so much more! 

Below is a list of rules for Pawchella 2023:

  • Pawchella is for dogs and is not open swim for humans.
  • All guests must have completed an attendee agreement and waiver before entering.
  • All dogs must have proof of rabies vaccination in the form of rabies tag or certificate.
  • No dogs under the age of six (6) months, and no female dogs in heat allowed.
  • All dogs MUST be friendly –no aggressive dogs allowed. Owners are to tend to their dog(s) and are responsible for them. City of Tyler Parks and Recreation has the right to remove any dog or owner.
  • Dogs may not go on slide.
  • Dog life jackets are allowed.
  • All dogs must be on leashes when entering or leaving the facility.
  • Children under 12 must be closely supervised by an adult.
  • Keep the facility clean by throwing away all trash and animal waste. Trash containers and waste bags will be provided.
Credit: Tyler Parks and Rec
Pawchella returns this year on Aug. 19 in Tyler!

Organizers advices dog parents to register their dog in advance so their check-in process is smooth on the day of the event. To register your dog for Pawchella, click here.

Smith County Animal Shelter offering free microchipping to help reduce overcapacity limit

