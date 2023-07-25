IT'S A PAWTY: Pawchella returns to Tyler on Aug. 19

At Pawchella, dogs will be able to use the Fun Forest Pool to play and cool off at the splash pad.

TYLER, Texas — Grab your four-legged best friend and head to the second annual Pawchella in Tyler.

Tyler Parks and Rec announced their popular dog event returns to Forest Fun Pool on Saturday, August 19 from 5:30-8 p.m.

At Pawchella, dogs will be able to use the pool to play and cool off. Admission is free but the pool will not be open for humans to swim during this time.

This event will also feature a best dressed competition so your pup can show off their favorite summer outfit and win a prize! There will also be food, vendors and so much more!

Below is a list of rules for Pawchella 2023:

Pawchella is for dogs and is not open swim for humans.

All guests must have completed an attendee agreement and waiver before entering.

All dogs must have proof of rabies vaccination in the form of rabies tag or certificate.

No dogs under the age of six (6) months, and no female dogs in heat allowed.

All dogs MUST be friendly –no aggressive dogs allowed. Owners are to tend to their dog(s) and are responsible for them. City of Tyler Parks and Recreation has the right to remove any dog or owner.

Dogs may not go on slide.

Dog life jackets are allowed.

All dogs must be on leashes when entering or leaving the facility.

Children under 12 must be closely supervised by an adult.

Keep the facility clean by throwing away all trash and animal waste. Trash containers and waste bags will be provided.