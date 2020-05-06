Their owner passed away and now, after days of searching for a new home, Penelope and Ruby have been adopted.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — What happens when a pit bull and a pig hang out for a while?

They become best friends!

“I don’t think they know they’re a pit bull and a pig. They just are sisters,” said Jessica Overlock.

Penelope Rose – the potbelly pig - is laid back with the pink painted nails. Ruby Sue – the pit bull – is the big sister who just loves people.

“They eat together. They go outside to play and go to the bathroom together,” said Overlock.

Sadly, their owner passed away recently and they had to find a new home.

The Overlock family couldn't keep the pair because they have their own pets. So, they searched for days for a home willing to keep them together.

“That’s one thing I promised the little girl who lost her dad, that we were going to find a home together forever,” said Overlock.