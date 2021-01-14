Rescued tiger cub gets better life at Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary

Meet Sitaara! The almost 4-month-old tiger cub is on her way to good health and a happy life at her new home.

TYLER, Texas — Everyone meet Sitaara! The adorable 3-and-a-half-month-old cub just arrived at Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary and is settling in nicely, but her life didn’t have the easiest start.

Sitaara was rescued by Grand Prairie Animal Control after being found at a private residence. Upon her arrival, the sanctuary was told the illegal owner fed the cub domestic cat kibble, explaining her malnutrition.

“She’s on the proper diet now and we expect it will be pretty quick to get her back to proper health," Emily Owen, the sanctuary director, said. "She had some intestinal parasites and some fleas and we were able to get those treated so now we’re just waiting for all those supplements she needs to kick in and get her healthy."

Playful and curious, Sitaara doesn’t miss a beat. She’s in good hands with the sanctuary, that is home to more than 35 big cats. Remember Luna, the rare African white lion CBS19 visited two years ago? Well, she's doing just fine.