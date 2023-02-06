ROAD TO RECOVERY: Puppy found severely injured, abandoned on East Texas highway

The East Texas community has always had a heart for animals. Unfortunately, sometimes our beloved furry friends are not well cared for by owners.

Unfortunately, sometimes our beloved furry friends are not well cared for by owners who choose to abuse or neglect their pets.

In those cases, most animals are left abandoned on the streets.

On Tuesday, May 30, the SPCA of East Texas took in a 7-week-old female Pyrenees-mix brought in by a good Samaritan who found her on the side of the road.

"She has a compound fracture, with some nerve damage in that leg," said SPCA of East Texas director of operations Kat Cortelyou. "We're trying very hard to save the leg, but we may in the end, still end up losing the leg. We're going to do everything we can to try to give this girl a chance at a normal life."

Connie's story would later receive traction and tug at the hearts of animal lovers on the SPCA of East Texas Facebook page.

"Seeing that people were making donations to this sweet dog means the world to us," said Cortelyou. "It means that we can do things like try to save the leg and not have to automatically amputate it."

One of those donors helping the puppy is actually her namesake.

"When Kat said they're naming her after me, I was like, wait, seriously, I felt so honored," said Connie Fleming, founder of Sew Craftie - Helping Homeless Animals. "When I first saw a little puppy, Connie, it just touched my heart and I'm not a doctor or anything, but I thought I can help in other ways."

Sew Craftie makes crafted purses, wallets and handbags. All the proceeds she collects go toward helping local animal rescues and shelters.

Fleming plans to donate $500 of her proceeds toward the puppy's medical cost expenses.

"She just looked so hurt and defeated and, of course, that horrific injury in her paw," Fleming said. "They're going to need a lot of donations and vet care, so that's where I'm going to be making a donation to, for sure."