East Texas dog saved from near-death experience, now searching for forever home

Big Dog Rescue Project immediately rescued Rocket after he was surrendered.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Less than a week ago, a dog named Rocket was saved from a near-death experience in East Texas.

Karen Castleberry Floyd is a founding member of the national “Big Dog Rescue Project.” She jumped straight into action when she heard about Rocket.

"That he was, or possibly, could have a few places on him that needed to be checked out. But that he had surrendered, and needed immediate rescue," Floyd said.

Unfortunately, Rocket's situation is just not that unique, and there’s tons of pets all around East Texas that are looking for homes too.

"We have a ton of rescues in the area, like Big Dog Rescue Project, that are completely foster based. So, you are saying 'hey I could foster short term, I could foster long-term.' There are lots of options for if you want to foster puppies or older dogs," said Riley Bowery, animal technician in East Texas.

Bowery said she has fostered nearly 50 animals throughout her life. She’s about to add Rocket to that list.

"He is just happy to meet anybody, dog or human," Bowery said. " He loves to play ball, he loves to go swimming, (and) he’s a lot of fun."

Bowery said that there’s always a need for more people to foster dogs, especially during the hot summer. There's one thing she loves most about her job.

"All of the happy endings. We get a ton of them. We get dogs like Rocket that came from tough situations," Bowery said.