He had been at the zoo since 1997, having interacted with "millions of guests" since then.

SAN ANTONIO — A Komodo dragon who entertained and educated visitors to the San Antonio Zoo for 25 years has died.

The zoo posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that Bubba was 28 years old, making him "one of the oldest dragons in human care." A cause of death wasn't specified, but the post also says Bubba was the first exotic animal to receive a new treatment for joint inflammation.

"Bubba captivated the hearts of both staff and guests with his demeanor and personality," zoo officials said about the 175-pound, eight-and-a-half-feet-long creature. "(He brought) millions of guests closer to Komodo dragons than they could have ever imagined."

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Bubba, one of our beloved Komodo dragons. At the age of 28 years... Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Tuesday, July 5, 2022

The International Union for Conservation of Nature last fall listed the Komodo as an endangered species, citing the effects of climate change and "significant habitat loss due to ongoing human activities."

According to the San Antonio Zoo's post, fewer than 6,000 Komodo dragons are believed to be alive today, though Bubba has hatched "more than a dozen offspring" during his time at the zoo.

"Bubba will be missed by all of his caretakers and guests at the zoo," the post added.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.